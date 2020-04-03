Henderson County Health Department Opens COVID-19 Assessment Site

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following press release was posted without editing.

Lexington, Tenn. – The Henderson County Health Department has established COVID-19 assessment sites for county residents meeting pre-screening and pre-registration requirements.

Henderson County’s COVID-19 assessment site is: Henderson County Health Department, 90 Rush Street, Lexington, TN 38351.

Henderson County residents who have concerns they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact their local health department for consultation, and for pre-screening and pre-regis-tration procedures for potential assessment.

Henderson County residents can call (731) 968-8148 between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for pre-screening and pre-registration.

Henderson County Health Department staff members will conduct pre-screenings and pre-registrations for individuals with symptoms by phone, then direct those identified for assessment to a site where they will undergo nasal swab collection for testing for COVID19. Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.

Henderson County Health Department staff members cannot perform pre-screenings and pre-registrations at assessment sites, and those who are ill should first contact their primary care providers.

Additional information about Tennessee’s assessment sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19.

Those in high-risk categories, including contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women and people who have COVID-19 symptoms, are prioritized for testing.

