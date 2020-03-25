Lexington Native Greg Singleton Receives Award in Washington DC

Release-

The National Resource Center for The First-Year Experience & Students in Transition announced this year’s recipients of the Outstanding First-Year Student Advocate Award. The center named Austin Peay State University’s Gregory R. Singleton, associate vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students, as one of the ten award recipients. Greg is the son of Bobby and Shirley Cogdell and the late Bobby Singleton, all of Lexington, Tennessee.

For more than 30 years, the award has honored college faculty, administrators, staff and students for their outstanding work on behalf of first-year students and…

For complete coverage, see the March 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!