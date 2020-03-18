Henderson County Feels Impact from Corona Virus Concerns

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although there are no corona virus victims here, and only a few in Shelby County, Governor Lee and other state entities have already issued precautions across the state. Emergency Management Director Drew Cook issued a release on Monday, March 16th, saying: This morning, all of our community leaders from the City of Parkers Crossroads, the City of Lexington, the Town of Sardis, the City of Scotts Hill, and Henderson County, along with the leadership of our local hospital and representatives from all of our first responder agencies and stakeholders, met with representatives from the Tennessee Department of Health to further coordinate our plans for handling a potential COVID-19 outbreak, and to discuss mitigations steps we can implement to lessen its spread.”

“Let us be clear, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Henderson County. Lab testing is the only means to confirm the presence of the virus. Testing is available and is being conducted by medical professionals on a daily basis for those that meet medical guidance criteria. If you feel you have the symptoms of the virus, the Department of Health encourages you to contact your primary care physician.”

“Our primary focus now is educating the public and giving all the information necessary to mitigate against the spread.”

“This includes planning for our most vulnerable population, our elderly. We are encouraging everyone to limit the exposure to this population. Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities have already implemented measures to limit the number of visitors that enter their facilities and everyone that does has to be…

For the complete story, see the March 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

