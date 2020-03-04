Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Scotts Hill board met in regular session on Monday evening, March 2, 2020. There were no changes in the status of the pending grants and the board discussed the de-annexation process for a portion of Stage Road. There must first be a public notice in the local newspapers, and then should there be no objections during the public hearing, then notice is sent to the Henderson County Property Assessor. Notice has been sent to the Municipal Technical Assistance Service (MTAS) that the town plans to start a new water rate study. It is hoped that the study will indicate that rates can be lowered and by how much.

An inspector used a camera system under the floor of the Senior Center and found that portions of the floor were on the ground within sixteen or seventeen feet. He advised cutting out a portion to make a better assessment. Estimates on repair to the Helm’s building roof were…

For the complete story, see the March 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

