Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A recent inspection by the company that provides the liability insurance on the old Civic Center property may have eliminated the possibility of preserving a portion of the structure. The Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen met on Tuesday evening, February 25, 2020, in regular session and the topic of the Civic Center building needed to be addressed due to the recent inspection. At the board workshop on February 18th, there were discussions on the building, which had lost comprehensive coverage, but was still covered by liability insurance. Henderson County Historian and businessman Phillip Renfroe made a presentation on the possibility of saving the front portion of the building by private investment through the federal opportunity zone program. However, the recommendation by the insurers to end liability coverage now limits not only the amount of time to deal with the building, but the alternatives. The insurers have submitted their recommendation to end coverage to their underwriters. If that recommendation is approved, there will only be thirty days before needing to limit access to the grounds.

After losing comprehensive coverage for the building the city was faced with the need to secure the building and post “no trespassing signs.” With a loss of liability insurance, the entire grounds may have to be cordoned off. “One of the concerns of the insurers,” said Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, “is that a child could still break out a window and…

For the complete story, see the March 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

