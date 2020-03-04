Lady Lions Fall to Martin Westview

| | 0

Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions Basketball
Photo by: Dan Eason / The Lexington Progress

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Friday night, Scotts Hill traveled to Westview to play in the Region 7AA quarterfinal game. The Lady Lions were defeated in this game, ending their season, 50-33. In this game, Blaize Deere was the leading scorer with 19 points. Haley Maness had 11 points. Ashlyn Buffaloe scored 8 points. Bradie Ivey totaled 6 points and Harley Bowman had 2 points.

Scotts Hill scored 15 points in the first quarter, 11 points in the second quarter, 13 points in the third quarter and 7 points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions ended their season with a record of 19-8 and are already looking to prepare for next season.

