Lady Lions Fall to Martin Westview

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Friday night, Scotts Hill traveled to Westview to play in the Region 7AA quarterfinal game. The Lady Lions were defeated in this game, ending their season, 50-33. In this game, Blaize Deere was the leading scorer with 19 points. Haley Maness had 11 points. Ashlyn Buffaloe scored 8 points. Bradie Ivey totaled 6 points and Harley Bowman had 2 points.

Scotts Hill scored 15 points in the first quarter, 11 points in the second quarter, 13 points in the third quarter and 7 points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions ended their season with a record of 19-8 and are already looking to prepare for next season.

For this and other interesting articles, see the March 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

