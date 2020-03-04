Bethel University – Office of Admissions Announces the 2020 Hendrix Scholarship Winner

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Bethel University held a special presentation on Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at Lexington High School to announce the winner of the 2020 Hendrix Scholarship. This year’s winner, and very possibly the first presentation at LHS, was Karlee Willis. She is the daughter of Jeff and Carla Willis of Henderson County, Tennessee. The presentation was made by Bethel University’s President Walter Butler, who congratulated Karlee on her exceptional work in achieving the scholarship. He also said that the director of the Renaissance program was already looking forward to recruiting her.

As winner of the competition, Karlee has earned full tuition, room and board. She must maintain a 3.6 GPA to renew the scholarship each year. Bethel University provided the following information on the scholarship. “Established in 1988, the Hendrix Scholarship Competition was the idea of late Nashville businessman Willard R. Hendrix, who dreamed of…

