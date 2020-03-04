Activity to Start on Lexington Bypass This Week

Activity is set to begin on March 6, 2020 for  the Lexington Bypass. 
Photo by: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Bypass project is now a reality, with some activity to begin this week and other work to start on March 6, 2020, according to the pre-construction meeting held by TDOT on February 25th. TDOT held the pre-construction meeting at the Operations Facility for Lexington Utility, with a full crowd of contractors, sub-contractors, and interested parties in attendance.

This session discussed preliminary questions with utility sub-contractors on electrical, gas and water connections, ensuring that preliminary paperwork had…

For the complete story, see the March 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

  1. Keith Camber on March 4, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    When will work on Hwy 200 begin for the 459 bypass

