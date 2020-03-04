Activity to Start on Lexington Bypass This Week

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Bypass project is now a reality, with some activity to begin this week and other work to start on March 6, 2020, according to the pre-construction meeting held by TDOT on February 25th. TDOT held the pre-construction meeting at the Operations Facility for Lexington Utility, with a full crowd of contractors, sub-contractors, and interested parties in attendance.

This session discussed preliminary questions with utility sub-contractors on electrical, gas and water connections, ensuring that preliminary paperwork had…

