Bard Headed to Carson-Newman

Making one of his childhood dreams become a reality, Duerell Bard signed the dotted line on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He is continuing his collegiate football career with Carson-Newman University. There was a signing celebration in the auditorium of Lexington High School for him, being surrounded by his family, friends and teammates.

Duerell has been a three-year starter for the Lexington High School football team. He has always shown outstanding leadership while being with the team those years. His career statistics have him with 225 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and three interceptions. Duerell was named to the All-Region team all three years and he was also selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl game, in Dallas, Texas. This game was held at…

