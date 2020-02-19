Commission Approves Initial Reading of Wheel Tax

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020, at the Henderson County Criminal Justice Center. The commission heard a recommendation from the Budget Committee to approve a $40.00 wheel tax to make up for the loss of revenue from the reduction of state inmates, along with a $5.00 wheel tax for the Solid Waste Department. It was passed with a 2/3rds majority with commissioners Jeff James, Blake Stanfill, Terry Allen and Andy Anderson voting against the motion. During the budget meeting both Jeff James and Harold Tyler had asked questions about the funding. Aaron Wood and Tommy Page both reiterated that the commissioners are fiscally responsible to the citizens of the county and if surplus revenue is received then either property taxes can be lowered or the wheel tax rescinded or amended to a lower amount.

The commission also approved a motion with a 9 to 5 vote to eliminate the rest of the fee offices in the county. Both Trustee John Cavness and Circuit Court Clerk Beverly Dunaway expressed their desire to keep the offices as is. However, many of the fee offices across the state have been incorporated into the county budget with the advent of financial directors. The move places the budget under the county commission for annual review and planning and requires only…

