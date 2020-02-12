Sardis Hosts Candidate Day

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“The national and local primaries are right around the corner,” said Judith Willis, chair of the Candidate Day program at Sardis on Thursday, January 6, 2020, “and if you don’t vote, then you shouldn’t complain someone once told me.” Willis and Sardis Mayor Joey Hudgins greeted special guests and the three candidates for Property Assessor- incumbent Gary Pope, Greg Christopherson and Lynn Murphy. Music was provided by the Dennis Smith band and Rev. Bobby Brown opened…

For complete coverage, see the February 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

