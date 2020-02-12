Daddy-Daughter Dance Held at Caywood Elementary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Best dressed couples from all over Henderson County met at Caywood Elementary on Saturday evening, February 8, 2020, for the annual Daddy – Daughter Dance benefit for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. Lexington Middle School Beta, the Lexington Middle School football team, the Lexington Moose Lodge and other volunteers gathered early Saturday morning to prepare the tables and dance floor for the event. Henderson County Director Kim Hendrix said, “What a blessed night we had for our annual Daddy Daughter Dance. Thanks to everyone who…

For complete coverage, see the February 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

