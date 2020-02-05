Lions Victorious Over Panthers

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last week, the Lions hosted South Side on Tuesday night and Riverside on Friday night. Scotts Hill was defeated by South Side, 67-38, but the Lions defeated Riverside, 52-41. Scotts Hill is now 12-9 on the season and 3-6 in district play.

In the 67-38 loss to South Side, Micah Scates was the leading scorer with 12 points. Scates was also the only Lion in double digits. Riley McClain had 6 points. Ethan Hayes totaled 5 points. River Milam, Zach Anglin and Dalton Bailey each had 3 points. Lane Martin and Clint Powers each scored 2 points. Ty Martin had 1 point. The Lions scored 8 points in the first and second quarters and…

For the complete story, see the February 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

