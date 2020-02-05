Colton D. Hatchett Sentenced to 15 Years on Meth Related Charges

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Colton Davon Hatchett, age 29 of Henderson County, was sentenced to fifteen years to the Tennessee Department of Corrections on two counts of sale of meth over .5 grams on December 13, 2019 in the Circuit Court of Henderson County before Judge Roy Morgan. Hatchett was arrested on, December 5, 2018 for the offenses that occurred on or around August 24, 2017. There were also $25,000.00 associated fines assessed for the case. Hatchett was found not guilty on one count of…

For the complete story, see the February 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!