SH Lions Fall To McNairy

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill was scheduled to play Adamsville last Tuesday night and Waverly last Thursday night, but both teams forfeited.

Last Friday night, the Lions traveled to McNairy Central and were defeated, 69-60. Riley McClain was the leading scorer with 18 points. Micah Scates followed with 15 points. Lane Martin totaled 12 points. Ty Martin had 9 points and Dalton Bailey scored 6 points. Riley McClain had 6 three-pointers. Micah Scates had 2 three-pointers and Dalton Bailey had 1 three-pointer. Dalton Bailey had 4 assists. Lane Martin, Micah Scates and Riley McClain each had…

For complete coverage, see the January 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!