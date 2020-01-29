Early Morning Collision Leaves Much of North Lexington Out of Power

Article by W. Clay Crook-

An early morning collision left much of the north Lexington area out of power for a few hours on Thursday, January 23, 2020. According to the Lexington Electric System, “an auto accident on Natchez Trace Drive, just past the City Park caused the power to go out at our North Lexington Substation about 3:45 a.m.” Although power was restored to many of the customers, those in the immediate area north of Guy B. Amis Park were…

For complete coverage, see the January 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

