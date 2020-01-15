Two Proposals Submitted at Community Development Block Grant Public Hearing

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A public hearing for the next Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was held at the office of the Henderson County Mayor on Thursday afternoon, January 9, 2020, with two proposals being submitted. The one suggested for water improvement could bring in as much as $600,000.00 and the one proposed for a Henderson County Fire Department pumper/tanker, could bring in as much as $420,000.00.

Both proposals are for improvements in the south end of the county, from Dyers Chapel to Piney Lake, State Route 100 and State Route 22 crossing, and the edges of Sardis, Scotts Hill, and Shady Hill. An application as a water improvement grant would be used to…

For complete coverage, see the January 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

