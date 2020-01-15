SH Lions Win Two in a Row

Article by Kortney Mallard-

As the Lions are heading into their last ten games of the season, Scotts Hill is 9-5 on the season and 3-2 in district play. Last Tuesday night, the Lions traveled to Riverside and defeated the Panthers, 55-37. Last Friday night, Scotts Hill hosted Chester County and defeated the Eagles, 75-62. The Lions will be looking to improve their record as district play continues. Scotts Hill hosted North Side last night in hopes of becoming 4-2 in district play. Friday night, the Lions will travel to Lexington in a Henderson County battle. On January 21st, Scotts Hill will travel to Adamsville before hosting Waverly in their last non-district game of the regular season. The Lions will travel to McNairy Central on January 24th. Scotts Hill will host South Side on…

For complete coverage, see the January 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

