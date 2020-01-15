Sardis Woman Apprehended for Theft and Forgery Totaling Over $11K

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Wendy Marie Price, age 50 of Sardis, Tennessee, was arrested on January 8, 2020 on theft over $2,500.00, with some of the charges being amended to forgery. The affidavits state that the “defendant did, with the intent to defraud,” forge several checks from Sardis Auto Repair Inc., owned by James Ridley. “The defendant signed the name of Lynn Ridley, the wife of James Ridley.” According to the court documents submitted by Investigator Jeremiah Adams of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, “Lynn Ridley did advise that she has never…

