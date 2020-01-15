Mayor Griggs Delivers State of the City Address

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs delivered his annual State of the City address at the January 14, 2020 meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club. He commended and credited each of the department heads and their employees and staff with an exceptional dedication to the city and a work ethic and spirit of cooperation that is a winning strategy for the city. “I have the best department heads in the state of Tennessee, I’d put them against anybody.” He also introduced the members of the city board saying that they have been the most progressive board that the city has ever had and have been instrumental in Lexington’s success. The presentation was entitled “State of the City- A New Way of Thinking.” The city board strives to be transparent and has streamlined its processes by combining the city board and the utility boards meetings.

He mentioned that the crime rate for Lexington has gone down by 28.72% over the last five years, making it a model community. The case clearance rate for the Lexington Police Department is over 63%, almost double the national average. Seventy-eight children were helped at Christmas with the Shop with a Cop program and the department strives in a dual role to help and support the community. “I am thankful for a proactive police department, but also is one that has a heart that cares.”

The Lexington Fire Department has been the recipient of various grants that have provided for new ladder truck, efficient training, and reducing the ISO rate from 5 to an “unheard exemplary rate” of 2. “This was a fabulous cooperative effort.” The department has also just finished…

