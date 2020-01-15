Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the city of Lexington met in regular session on Tuesday evening, January 7th at City Hall. The board approved the resolutions to annex and adopt a plan of service and adopted the ordinance to amend to official zoning map to low density residential for property on Pine Cone Drive that is owned by Karen Cook.

The board also approved the second reading of ordinance amending the official zoning map to rezone the parcels on Cedar Street owned by Harold and Pauline Renfroe and by Allie Bird Walker from R-1 (low density residential) to M-2 (heavy industrial).

A second reading to amend the Lexington Municipal Code to change the time and place of the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen was also passed. The board will now meet on the fourth Tuesday each month at City Hall. The next meeting will start the new schedule on…

