Hetherington Retirement Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington’s first full-time female police officer, Donna Hetherington, retired her weapon and badge on Friday, January 3, 2020 after 33 years of service with the Lexington Police Department and with the respect, honor and admiration of her fellow officers and the community. A special retirement celebration was held on Thursday, January 2nd at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Maple Street, the conference room filled with old friends, companions, law enforcement, and many around the city and county that have grown to love and respect her over the years.

“I could stand here all afternoon with stories about the finest officer I’ve ever worked with,” said Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin. He spoke about her entry into the department in 1987 as a dispatcher, gaining her badge as a police officer, and then her promotions through the years from Sergeant to Captain. “Her passion with the department has been for the children.” Loftin said, “bringing hard cases…

