Vineyard Uncontested in Republican Primary, Three Seek Property Assessor Post

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The deadline for the Republican Primary and for Independent candidates passed on December 12, 2019. March 3rd is the date for the Republican Primary, while the General Election is scheduled for August 6, 2020. Incumbent Road Supervisor Steve Vineyard will run uncontested in the March 3rd Republican Primary.

Three men have qualified for the Republican Primary ballot for Property Assessor: Gregory Christopherson, Lynn Murphy and incumbent Gary Pope. There were no candidates to qualify in the District 4 Constable race.

The election commission will move its regular meeting from…

