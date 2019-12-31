Tigers Split Pair in Coca-Cola Classic

Article by Kortney Mallard-

This past weekend, Lexington participated in the Huntingdon Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic. Friday night, the Tigers played Milan and were defeated, 59-53. Saturday, Lexington defeated West Carroll, 69-58.

In the loss to Milan, Tristin Roberts was the leading scorer with 14 points. Justin Russell followed with 13 points. Michael Leslie had 11 points. Caleb Gorden scored 5 points. Rodarius Transor and Tanner Neisler each had 4 points, and Isaac Yarbrough totaled 2 points. The Tigers scored 12 points in the first quarter, 14 points in the second quarter, but only…

For complete coverage, see the January 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!