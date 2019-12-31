Release-

The following food inspection restaurant scores were available from the October – December quarter of 2019:

• Dan’s Café, Lexington, December 10, 2019 | 98

• Zaxby’s, Lexington, December 10, 2019 | 100

• Taco Bell, Lexington, December 10, 2019 | 99

• Vine Life LLC, Lexington, December 9, 2019 | 100

• Famous Chinese Restaurant, Lexington, December 9, 2019 | 96

• Meo Mio’s Mobile Kitchen, Reagan, December 6, 2019 | 99

• Natchez Trace State Park Wildersville, December 6, 2019 | 97

• Tom’s Sports Bar & Grill, Lexington, December 3, 2019 | 97

• Countryside Diner, Lexington

