Restaurant Scores

| | 0

The food inspection scores have been made available from the October – December quarter of 2019.
File Photo / The Lexington Progress

Release-

The following food inspection restaurant scores were available from the October – December quarter of 2019:

• Dan’s Café, Lexington, December 10, 2019 | 98
• Zaxby’s, Lexington, December 10, 2019 | 100
• Taco Bell, Lexington, December 10, 2019 | 99
• Vine Life LLC, Lexington, December 9, 2019 | 100
• Famous Chinese Restaurant, Lexington, December 9, 2019 | 96
• Meo Mio’s Mobile Kitchen, Reagan, December 6, 2019 | 99
• Natchez Trace State Park Wildersville, December 6, 2019 | 97
• Tom’s Sports Bar & Grill, Lexington, December 3, 2019 | 97
• Countryside Diner, Lexington…

For complete coverage, see the January 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment