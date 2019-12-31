Restaurant Scores
The following food inspection restaurant scores were available from the October – December quarter of 2019:
• Dan’s Café, Lexington, December 10, 2019 | 98
• Zaxby’s, Lexington, December 10, 2019 | 100
• Taco Bell, Lexington, December 10, 2019 | 99
• Vine Life LLC, Lexington, December 9, 2019 | 100
• Famous Chinese Restaurant, Lexington, December 9, 2019 | 96
• Meo Mio’s Mobile Kitchen, Reagan, December 6, 2019 | 99
• Natchez Trace State Park Wildersville, December 6, 2019 | 97
• Tom’s Sports Bar & Grill, Lexington, December 3, 2019 | 97
