Lady Lions Win a Pair In Christmas Classic

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Over the weekend, Scotts Hill participated in the Fayette Academy Christmas Classic. Friday night, the Lady Lions played Fayette Academy and won, 48-47. Saturday, Scotts Hill defeated Bartlett, 51-41.

In the win over Fayette Academy, Blaize Deere was the leading scorer with 15 points. Ashlyn Buffaloe totaled 13 points. Haley Maness scored 8 points, Bradie Ivey scored 6 points, Harley Bowman had 4 points and Heather Bartholomew had 2 points. In Scotts Hill’s 51-41 win over Bartlett, there were…

For complete coverage, see the January 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

