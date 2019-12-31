Justin Timberlake Connections with Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although there is no longer a Timberlake School or a Timberlake Depot, we still have the Timberlake Road, Timberlake – Wildersville Road and Timberlake Industrial Park. As an amateur historian, and a Timberlake descendant, I am sometimes asked if Justin Timberlake has a connection to Henderson County. The answer is yes, although the connection does not come around until near the end of the 1800’s, and the Timberlake family, as we know them, pioneered in the Beech River Community on Old Huntingdon Road in the 1820’s. The original grandsire, Richard Timberlake, is buried in the Old Beech River Cemetery.

The Timberlake community, school and road, came from Richard’s son, E. J. Timberlake, who built a home on about 200 acres near the corner of what is now Highway 22 North and Timberlake Road in 1863. He was also instrumental as a Lexington businessman and banker. MacArthur Lewis said that some of the Timberlake men went to West Point and made pretty good…

