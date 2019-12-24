Scotts Hill Lady Lions Improve Record to 8-2

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill has concluded the majority of their 2019 season, saving only the Christmas Classic that will take place this weekend. The Lady Lions are 8-2, having lost only to McNairy Central two weeks ago and South Side last Tuesday night. Scotts Hill is already off to a better start than last season and is looking forward to making even larger strides in 2020. Last Tuesday night, the Lady Lions traveled to South Side in a district match-up and were defeated, 65-58. In this game…

For the complete story, see the December 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!