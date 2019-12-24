Former Postal Staff Speak at Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The guest speakers for the December 10, 2019 Lexington Rotary Club meeting were Harry Scott and Frieda White, who spoke about their tenures with the Lexington Post Office.

Harry shared information from a recent survey that showed nationwide the US Postal Services led in favorability among all federal agencies, with 90% favorability this year, an increase from last year’s 88%. The post office, he said, is interdependent. “When a piece of mail leaves the post office, we have confidence that our other counterparts will see it delivered no matter where it is in the fifty states.” Mail is transported from here to Jackson to Memphis, and from there all over the world, “150 billion pieces of mail in a year’s time,” he said. In many places the USPS is the only delivery option. To add to the scope of the delivery requirements, he said that…

