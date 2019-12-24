Big Red Tigers Win Three Games in a Row

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington is on a roll, having won their last three games. The Tigers hosted Riverside last Tuesday night and won that district match-up, 54-37. Lexington traveled to Huntingdon last Friday night and won, 49-46. Last Saturday night, Lexington hosted Shelbyville and was victorious, 59-47. Friday night, the Tigers will play Milan in the Christmas Classic at Huntingdon and on Saturday, Lexington will play West Carroll. This will conclude the Tigers’ 2019 season, but there will be plenty more action in 2020. Lexington will return to action on January 3rd when they host…

For the complete story, see the December 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

