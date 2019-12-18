Haley Scott Signs with Bethel University

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Monday, December 9, 2019 Haley Scott, from Lexington High School, was surrounded by family and friends, along with teammates, as she signed her letter of intent with Bethel University. Many people that know Haley have seen her grow up on the hardwood playing basketball, but on this day, Haley signed to become a golf member with the Bethel University Lady Wildcats.

Haley began playing high school golf, as a Lady Tiger, in 2018. She would finish in 5th place that year as an individual in the district tournament. Haley would also be a part of finishing runner-up as a team in the district tournament that year. She would go on to finish in…

For complete coverage, see the December 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!