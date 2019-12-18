After Victory by Forfeit, Lions Lose Two in a Row

Scotts Hill High School Lions Basketball
Photo by: Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill was scheduled to play three games last week, but due to a forfeit, the Lions took the easy win over Adamsville improving their record to 6-1. The other two games were not as kind to Scotts Hill, with the Lions losing a close one, 63-60, at Waverly last Thursday night. Friday night, the Lions suffered their first district loss of the season, falling to McNairy at home, 79-69.

Last Thursday night, the Lions traveled to Waverly and were defeated, 63-60. Micah Scates was the leading scorer with 22 points. Ty Martin had 11 points and Bryce Allard had 9 points. Tyler Crews totaled 7 points. Riley McClain totaled 6 points, Zach Anglin scored 3 points and Lane Martin had 2 points. The Lions scored 13 points in the first quarter, 11 points in the…

