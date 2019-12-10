Rough Start for Tigers Basketball

Lexington hosted Hardin County last Tuesday night in a very close matchup. However, Lexington was defeated by Hardin County, 70-67. In this matchup, Justin Russell was the leading scorer with 20 points. Tristin Roberts followed with 13 points. Tanner Neisler scored 10 points. Caleb Gorden scored 8 points and Michael Leslie had 7 points. Rodarius Transor scored 4 points, Matthew Reeves scored 3 points, and Isaac Yarbrough scored 2 points. Lexington scored evenly throughout all quarters, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, 12 points in the second quarter, 11 points in the third quarter, and 14 points in the fourth quarter. On Monday night, the Tigers traveled to South Side in their first…

