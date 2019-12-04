Lexington Tigers Pick Up First Win

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Tuesday night, the Tigers hosted their home opener against the Huntingdon Mustangs. In this match-up, Lexington accomplished their first victory of the season in a 71-38 win. The Tigers scored 17 points in both the first and second quarters but picked up most of their points in the third quarter, with 21. Lexington rounded out the scoring with 14 points scored in the fourth quarter. Justin Russell led the scoring for the Tigers with a total of 20 points. Tristin Roberts followed with 14 points. Tanner Neisler scored…

For complete coverage, see the December 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

