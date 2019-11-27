Walker Participates In Under Armour Softball Fall Classic

Article by Blake Franklin-

Presley Walker, a current member of the Scotts Hill High School softball team, recently displayed her talents at the 2019 Under Armour Softball Factory Fall Classic. This showcase was held in Savannah, Georgia beginning on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 and concluding on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Presley played the shortstop position with her team during the event.

The showcase had teams from Miami to Maine, Savannah to Saskatchewan and many places in between. Teams were watched from 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 23, 2019, until 6:00 p.m. on…

For the complete story, see the November 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!