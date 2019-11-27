Tigers Start Season 0-2

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Basketball season officially arrived in Lexington last week when the Tigers played a pair of Hall of Fame games. Lexington lost to McKenzie last Tuesday, 67-47, and then lost to Crockett County, 54-47, on Saturday. Last night, Lexington played their season opener looking for their first win against Huntingdon. After taking the holiday off tomorrow, the Tigers will return to action on Friday as they participate in the Gibson County Point Guard Classic. Lexington will play at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning in a very tough game against South Gibson. The Tigers will host Hardin County on December 3rd and on Saturday, December 7th, they will play Peabody at Jackson State. There are back to back district games on…

