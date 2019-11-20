Wood Selected for Delta Leadership Program

Release-

Tennessee is sending Cody Wood from Lexington to participate in the Delta Regional Authority’s (DRA) Delta Leadership Institute (DLI.) He will join fellows from the seven other Delta states to participate in the 10-month DLI Executive Academy to help further his skills in community leadership, policy development, and regional collaboration to drive economic growth across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.

Cody Wood will participate in an intensive ten-month executive leadership training program focused on developing competencies through site visits, best practice case studies, executive coaching and mentoring, and regional project development. The program consists of six multi-day seminars throughout the Delta region culminating with…

For complete coverage, see the November 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

