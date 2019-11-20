Stakeholders Meeting Held at Parkers Crossroads Battlefield

Article by W. Clay Crook-

About seventy people were present on Thursday evening, November 14th, at the Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Activity building, where a special stakeholders meeting was being held. Park officials, county and city officials, re-enactors, local historians and business people all came together to add their feedback for the future of the Parkers Crossroads Battlefield area. The site was recently recognized as an official affiliated site with Shiloh National Military Park and the National Park Service (NPS). The NPS has about 430 sites nationally, with Parkers Crossroads now being one of only twenty-five official affiliated sites.

From 7:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. there was a reception and meet and greet. At 7:30 p.m. Parkers Crossroads Mayor Kenneth Kizer called the meeting into session and recognized some special guests including Jim Weaver, President of the Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Association; Charles Lawson and Phillis Bovin from the Denver Center of NPS, Dale Wilkerson, Superintendent of Shiloh National Military Park, and Rachel Brady from the Smoky Mountain site of the Atlanta Region of the…

For complete coverage, see the November 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!