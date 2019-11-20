County School Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Board of Education met on Thursday evening, November 14th at the Board of Education Office on Wilson Street. Among the special guests were two education majors from the JSCC- Lexington Campus, Shelly Smith and Brenna Gibson, who were there to observe and report as part of their class credit.

Board chairman, Tommy Gordon, yielded the floor to another guest, John Griffith, who wanted to speak on behalf of a friend in the education system, Ronnie Burke. Burke had resigned from being head coach of the Lexington High School Lady Tiger’s Softball program on Monday, October 14th, due to personal reasons, but retained a teaching position at Pin Oak Elementary School.

The board went into executive session with attorney Chuck Purcell for about twenty minutes. Upon returning to the meeting, the board chairman asked if there was a motion to dismiss Mr. Burke. A motion was to follow the attorney’s recommendation to…

