Lady Tigers Cross Country Qualifies For State Meet

Article by Kortney Mallard-

For the third time in the past four seasons, the Lexington High School Lady Tiger Cross Country team has qualified for the TSSAA State Cross Country meet. After a 3rd place finish in the Region 7 meet last Tuesday at Crockett County High School, the Lady Tigers set their sights on the Steeplechase Course at Percy Warner Park in Nashville. Laura Mobley led the way for the Lady Tigers finishing 7th overall, with a personal best time of 21:32. Sarah Simmons and Ally Bland crossed the finish line next for the Lady Tigers, finishing 13th and 14th, respectively, to medal. Abby Bland finished next, followed by Hadley Smith. Zoey Haynes and Diamond Holland rounded out the participants for Lexington. The Lady Tigers will run in the state meet Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00 a.m.

In the boy’s competition, Jaxon Wheeler led the way for the Tigers, finishing with an impressive time of 20:20. He was followed by Christian Wallace, Kaiden Ketron, CJ Claybrook, Riley Robertson, Ty Volner and JW Powers. This race concluded the season for the Tigers.

For this and other interesting articles, see the October 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

