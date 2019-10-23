Steeple Cross Replaced at First United Methodist Church, Lexington

Article by W. Clay Crook-

If you saw the tall bucket truck near the First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, October 16th, the crew from City Sign Company, Jackson, Tennessee, were replacing the steeple cross on top of the building.

The cross was originally donated by Mr. & Mrs. Elmer Stewart in memory of their first daughter, Eleanor Ruth Stewart, who died as a small child. One of the members thinks that the cross wasn’t a part of the original 1951 building, as electrical conduit had to be run through the attic and roof to connect the cross which was lit by fluorescent lights. The new cross is made of a longer lasting material, has LED lighting, and is the same size and configuration of the old cross.

One of the earliest records of the history of the church is from Goodspeed’s History of Henderson County, written in 1886. “The Methodist Episcopal Churches South are a part of the Jackson District of the Memphis Conference. They are mainly embraced in the Lexington Station, Lexington Circuit and Scotts Hill Circuit. The three above mentioned embrace fifteen churches, and a membership of 671.”

“The first church was organized in Lexington about 1840 and a house soon after erected. The old register having been lost, it is impossible to ascertain the names of…

