Lady Tigers State Bound

After waiting 11 years, the Lexington Lady Tigers Volleyball team is on their way to the state tournament. Last Thursday night, Lexington defeated Ripley in three sets in the sub-state match to secure a spot in the Class AA State Tournament. The win gave Lexington a 28-12 record on the season and improved the Lady Tigers to 4-1 in the postseason. The Lady Tigers opened the state tournament yesterday morning at 9:30 a.m. against Portland. The winner of that game advanced to the second-round game which was played at…

