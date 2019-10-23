Cornerstone Industrial Appreciation Day

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Cornerstone Building Brands, located in the Timberlake Industrial Site, hosted an Industrial Appreciation Day on Thursday, October 17th from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Seventh and eighth grade students from all across the county were treated to activities and tours of the facility.

Plant Manager Chris Bingham, who served as master of ceremonies, was initially hired as a machine operator in 2003, and pursued his Business Administration degree while working with the company.

Prayer was led by Rev. Darrel Barber, with the National Anthem by Miss Lexington Lauren Dickson. “Students had the opportunity to participate in exploring other career paths that may not be considered “traditional” routes but are definitely necessary to the…

For complete coverage, see the October 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

