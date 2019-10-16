Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Various scheduling conflicts moved the meeting of the Scotts Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen from the regular meeting night to Monday evening, October 14th. Filling in for Mayor Jessie Powers was Vice-Mayor Kenny Parrish. David Austin gave an update on several grants, two of which have been approved, a grant from the Delta Regional Authority for $370,428.00 and a community development block grant for $525,000.00, will be used for the water system. A multi-modal grant and a global fire and protection grant are also in the application process. The board signed the annual Safety and Health Program Ordinance to…

For the complete story, see the October 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!