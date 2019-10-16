LHS Soccer Advances In District Tournament

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington’s Lady Tiger Soccer team picked up a 2-1 first round win over Hardin County Monday night to advance in the district tournament. Lexington was back in action last night in the semi-finals as they took on McNairy. A win will put the Lady Tigers in the district championship Thursday night at Chester County. Madelyn Fesmire made the first goal for the Lady Tigers on an assist by Kerri Woods. Thessa Ware scored the second goal for Lexington.

