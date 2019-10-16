Lexington’s First Annual Farm to Table Event a Sold Out Success

Article by Weston Watts-

A sellout crowd of over 250 people attended the first annual “Farm to Table” Dinner in Lexington on Friday night, October 11th. The “Farm to Table” event showcased food from local farms and brought awareness to the economic impact of the agriculture industry in Henderson County.

All proceeds, including ticket sales and the live auction, go towards the future building of a local Farmers Market at the corner of 1st Street and Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington. The keynote speaker for the event was former Commissioner of Agriculture Jai Templeton.

Noted guests in attendance were “Miss Oak Ridge” Lily Steed, of Lebanon was recognized by Former Commissioner Templeton as an 8th-generation Middle Tennessee Farmer and Wilson County Fair Board Member that is actively involved in the…

For the complete story, see the October 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

