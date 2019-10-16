Lexington Hosts Industrial Appreciation Luncheon

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“We are so thankful and appreciative,” said Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, “for our manufacturing partners and what they mean to our community.” Their contributions also come from property tax and sales tax through local purchases, “what they do here rolls and multiplies their impact.” Manufacturing is vital to survival of many communities in the South, and even when it is not survival at stake, the jobs offered by manufacturers often statistically offset crime and recidivism, gives impetus to housing, community development and encourages the start of small business.

Industry is appreciated nowhere better than it is in Lexington, where jobs in the past have helped promote a thriving community, and recent and upcoming opportunities are providing a bright…

For the complete story, see the October 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!