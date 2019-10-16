Lady Tigers Win District Title

Article by Kerry Mallard-

For the first time since 2008, the Lady Tigers are district champions in volleyball. The last time that happened, the Lady Tigers advanced to the state tournament. As a result of winning the district, Lexington earned the right to host last night’s region tournament. Lexington faced Dyersburg with a chance to go to the regional championship on the line. In the other region semi-final game, McNairy faced Crockett County. The two winners played following the semi-final games in the region championship. The region champion earned the right to host tomorrow’s sub state game, and the runner-up will…

For the complete story, see the October 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

