Lexington’s First Female Officer, Captain Donna Hetherington, Speaks at Lexington Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the October 1st Lexington Rotary Club was Captain Donna Hetherington of the Lexington Police Department. Captain Hetherington was the first female officer on the local police force and has served a multitude of duties in her thirty-three years of service. She was introduced by Harry Scott, who said, “We want Donna to know how special she is to us and how much we appreciate the number of law enforcement visiting today.”

“I always wanted to be a police officer, it was all I thought about as a little girl,” but her dream had to go on the back burner for many years. She and her family moved to Lexington in 1984 and on November 23, 1986, she started as a dispatcher, hoping to get her foot in the door to get her dream job. “I knew they were taking applications for a patrol officer and I submitted one.” She spoke to Charles Wood, who was then Chief of the Lexington Police Department, but knew she would need to meet with the mayor and the board of aldermen.

She heard that the mayor and board were having a meeting, and she went over and asked for a few minutes of their time. She introduced herself and made her pitch, telling them about her interest and why they could believe in her. Later that evening, she was…

For complete coverage, see the October 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!