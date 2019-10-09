Lady Tigers Volleyball Finish Regular Season

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington completed the regular season schedule last week and are ready for the postseason. The Lady Tigers finished 24-11 overall and captured the top spot in the district standings, with a district record of 9-1. Lexington was in action last night in the semi-final game of the 14AA tournament. The Lady Tigers needed the win in order to qualify for the regional tournament. The championship game is set for tomorrow night and the two teams will advance to the region which will be played next Tuesday, October 15th. The region championship will determine…

For complete coverage, see the October 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!